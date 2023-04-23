Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Satkunu seniunija, Lithuania

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

House in Sviloniai, Lithuania
House
Sviloniai, Lithuania
48 m² Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
SODO HOUSE ANT SHIPS WITH HISPED PANORAMA. HOUSE TO LIVE THE LAND. SKLYPAS COUNTRY FOREST, I…
3 room apartment in Salos, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Salos, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 67 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 115,000
In the giants, Light g. 11, 3 apartment for sale in a quiet area. There are two balconies, w…
3 room apartment in Sventupe, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Sventupe, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 57 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 45,000
3 ROOMS BUYED IN WORK, STABLES KM. ------------------------------------------------ - Functi…
3 room house in Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
3 room house
Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 139,312
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Trušeliai village, Aistmarių street. Newly built, fully…
House in Kariotiskes, Lithuania
House
Kariotiskes, Lithuania
126 m² Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
"Trak Valley“ - Your family city! The new 150-home settlement has a private park with a pond…
House in Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
78 m² Number of floors 2
€ 408,000
IN THE KUNIGIN, ALL GREETS SELLED HOUSE WITH TWO BUTAIS. FULL EQUIPMENT, WITH ALL REQUIREMEN…
House in Rokeliai, Lithuania
House
Rokeliai, Lithuania
264 m² Number of floors 2
€ 175,000
DU HOME FOR ONE PRICE ! Living house for sale with a farm building and 16.84 a.m. home esta…
House in Pilsudai, Lithuania
House
Pilsudai, Lithuania
63 m² Number of floors 1
€ 17,500
A LIVING HOUSE WITH THE LAND SECTION IN THE WAY, GAMEWORK. HOUSE IN THE RAMIOJE PLACE NATURA…
2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 169,000
MODERN BEI STILING 2 ROOMS CENTRE Good strategic location, near Kaunas bus station, Acropol…
House in Kryzkelis, Lithuania
House
Kryzkelis, Lithuania
55 m² Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
The stunning embrace of nature, by a mature pine forest, sells 20 acres of homestead. The pl…
House in Uzupio Karklenai, Lithuania
House
Uzupio Karklenai, Lithuania
108 m² Number of floors 2
€ 195,000
CLASS 2 HOUSE HOUSE WITH TERASA, NEW FULL! ------------------------------------------------…
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 60 m² 6/8 Floor
€ 217,000
SELLING QUALITY EQUIPMENT 2-HIS ROOMS BUY IN THE SINCERNMENT! _____________________________…

