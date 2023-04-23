Lithuania
Residential properties for sale in Satkunu seniunija, Lithuania
Similar properties in the surrounding area
House
Sviloniai, Lithuania
48 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
SODO HOUSE ANT SHIPS WITH HISPED PANORAMA. HOUSE TO LIVE THE LAND. SKLYPAS COUNTRY FOREST, I…
3 room apartment
Salos, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
67 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 115,000
In the giants, Light g. 11, 3 apartment for sale in a quiet area. There are two balconies, w…
3 room apartment
Sventupe, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
57 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 45,000
3 ROOMS BUYED IN WORK, STABLES KM. ------------------------------------------------ - Functi…
3 room house
Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 139,312
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Trušeliai village, Aistmarių street. Newly built, fully…
House
Kariotiskes, Lithuania
126 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
"Trak Valley“ - Your family city! The new 150-home settlement has a private park with a pond…
House
Palanga, Lithuania
78 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 408,000
IN THE KUNIGIN, ALL GREETS SELLED HOUSE WITH TWO BUTAIS. FULL EQUIPMENT, WITH ALL REQUIREMEN…
House
Rokeliai, Lithuania
264 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 175,000
DU HOME FOR ONE PRICE ! Living house for sale with a farm building and 16.84 a.m. home esta…
House
Pilsudai, Lithuania
63 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 17,500
A LIVING HOUSE WITH THE LAND SECTION IN THE WAY, GAMEWORK. HOUSE IN THE RAMIOJE PLACE NATURA…
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
54 m²
4/6 Floor
€ 169,000
MODERN BEI STILING 2 ROOMS CENTRE Good strategic location, near Kaunas bus station, Acropol…
House
Kryzkelis, Lithuania
55 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
The stunning embrace of nature, by a mature pine forest, sells 20 acres of homestead. The pl…
House
Uzupio Karklenai, Lithuania
108 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 195,000
CLASS 2 HOUSE HOUSE WITH TERASA, NEW FULL! ------------------------------------------------…
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
60 m²
6/8 Floor
€ 217,000
SELLING QUALITY EQUIPMENT 2-HIS ROOMS BUY IN THE SINCERNMENT! _____________________________…
Properties features in Satkunu seniunija, Lithuania
