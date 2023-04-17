Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Kaunas District Municipality
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Samylu seniunija, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Housein Girionys, Lithuania
House
Girionys, Lithuania
36 m² Number of floors 1
€ 38,000
1-storey garden house for sale with attic and 6.91 acres of plot, in Girion, Kaunas district…
Housein Gervenupis, Lithuania
House
Gervenupis, Lithuania
25 m² Number of floors 1
€ 20,000
Just outside Kaunas lagoon, a 10-acre garden plot with a small house is sold in a quiet comm…
Housein Slienava, Lithuania
House
Slienava, Lithuania
97 m² Number of floors 1
€ 137,000
MUSINURATE YOUR HICP IMPLEMENTATION! …………………………………. The house in the announcement with the p…
Housein Dubravai, Lithuania
House
Dubravai, Lithuania
27 m² Number of floors 1
€ 15,000
For sale in Guernoonup in a garden community, Goutis Pounds G. frame garden house, and 6.63 …
Housein Laumenai, Lithuania
House
Laumenai, Lithuania
68 m² Number of floors 1
€ 15,900
Housein Laumenai, Lithuania
House
Laumenai, Lithuania
50 m² Number of floors 1
€ 39,000
A garden house for sale in a great location next to Kaunas Mari, on a large 15.12-acre plot.…

Properties features in Samylu seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir