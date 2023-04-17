Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Kaunas District Municipality

Residential properties for sale in Samylu seniunija, Lithuania

7 properties total found
Housein Girionys, Lithuania
House
Girionys, Lithuania
36 m² Number of floors 1
€ 38,000
1-storey garden house for sale with attic and 6.91 acres of plot, in Girion, Kaunas district…
Housein Gervenupis, Lithuania
House
Gervenupis, Lithuania
25 m² Number of floors 1
€ 20,000
Just outside Kaunas lagoon, a 10-acre garden plot with a small house is sold in a quiet comm…
Housein Slienava, Lithuania
House
Slienava, Lithuania
97 m² Number of floors 1
€ 137,000
MUSINURATE YOUR HICP IMPLEMENTATION! …………………………………. The house in the announcement with the p…
Housein Dubravai, Lithuania
House
Dubravai, Lithuania
27 m² Number of floors 1
€ 15,000
For sale in Guernoonup in a garden community, Goutis Pounds G. frame garden house, and 6.63 …
Housein Laumenai, Lithuania
House
Laumenai, Lithuania
68 m² Number of floors 1
€ 15,900
Housein Laumenai, Lithuania
House
Laumenai, Lithuania
50 m² Number of floors 1
€ 39,000
A garden house for sale in a great location next to Kaunas Mari, on a large 15.12-acre plot.…
3 room apartmentin Ziegzdriai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Ziegzdriai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 70 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 127,999
SHARE RETS CHANGE OF THE WARIANT YPATINGS MARKET FOR PEOPLE IN THE WHERE WANT TO HAVE A BUT …

Properties features in Samylu seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
