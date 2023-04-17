Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Salcininku rajono savivaldybe
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Salcininku rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Dieveniskes
2
House To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
Housein uta, Lithuania
House
uta, Lithuania
220 m² Number of floors 2
€ 127,500
A LIVING HOUSE OF TWO HIGHS, 219.50 KV.M WITH A 29.4 ARS SECTION I SELECT THE GUARGE IN THE …
Housein uta, Lithuania
House
uta, Lithuania
250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 187,000
Maybe you dream with your family to live in a spacious house, a real oasis of peace and be s…
Housein Salcininkeliai, Lithuania
House
Salcininkeliai, Lithuania
286 m² Number of floors 2
€ 379,000
SELDING THE HOUSE OF TWO HIGHS, QUALITY BUILDED BY BE PATOGUS FOR LIFE WITH THE EBRD – 59.21…
Housein Dieveniskes, Lithuania
House
Dieveniskes, Lithuania
65 m² Number of floors 1
€ 19,900
Residential house for sale in the Divisions and 18th c plot. Name can also live in winter. D…
Housein Buikos, Lithuania
House
Buikos, Lithuania
166 m² Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
A spacious, functionally washed 1-floor, five-room house for sale in the village of Buik. T…
Housein Buikos, Lithuania
House
Buikos, Lithuania
166 m² Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
A spacious, functionally washed 1-floor, five-room house for sale in the village of Buik. T…
Housein Dieveniskes, Lithuania
House
Dieveniskes, Lithuania
67 m² Number of floors 1
€ 12,000
Housein Didieji Bausiai, Lithuania
House
Didieji Bausiai, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 121,800
WANT TO SUST THE HOME OF YOUR HIGH, FROM THE IDEAUTY IT TO ITS IMPLEMENTATION? OFFER HOW ONL…

Properties features in Salcininku rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir