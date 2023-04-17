Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Salcininku rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

4 room apartmentin uta, Lithuania
4 room apartment
uta, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 82 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 99,000
SELLED IN 4 ROOMS BUYINGS __________________________________________________ BUTO ADVANTA…
4 room apartmentin uta, Lithuania
4 room apartment
uta, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 75 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 149,800
REAL BACK BACK IN THE ALL AREA SELL NEW, PO THE CAPITAL REMON WAS IN THE SOURCES. BE PREPARE…
3 room apartmentin uta, Lithuania
3 room apartment
uta, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 103 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 700,000
In Vilnius Old Town, Jogaila Street, the original 3-room apartment is for sale Exclusive ob…
2 room apartmentin Jasiunai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Jasiunai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 35 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 23,000
¡SELL THE WHOLE PART IN THE PROPOSAL, NOT IN THE MERK'S UP ! . Two rooms for sale, in a thre…

Properties features in Salcininku rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Mir