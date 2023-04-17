Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Salcininku rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Salcininku rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Dieveniskes
2
Jasiunai
1
12 properties total found
Housein uta, Lithuania
House
uta, Lithuania
220 m² Number of floors 2
€ 127,500
A LIVING HOUSE OF TWO HIGHS, 219.50 KV.M WITH A 29.4 ARS SECTION I SELECT THE GUARGE IN THE …
Housein uta, Lithuania
House
uta, Lithuania
250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 187,000
Maybe you dream with your family to live in a spacious house, a real oasis of peace and be s…
Housein Salcininkeliai, Lithuania
House
Salcininkeliai, Lithuania
286 m² Number of floors 2
€ 379,000
SELDING THE HOUSE OF TWO HIGHS, QUALITY BUILDED BY BE PATOGUS FOR LIFE WITH THE EBRD – 59.21…
Housein Dieveniskes, Lithuania
House
Dieveniskes, Lithuania
65 m² Number of floors 1
€ 19,900
Residential house for sale in the Divisions and 18th c plot. Name can also live in winter. D…
Housein Buikos, Lithuania
House
Buikos, Lithuania
166 m² Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
A spacious, functionally washed 1-floor, five-room house for sale in the village of Buik. T…
4 room apartmentin uta, Lithuania
4 room apartment
uta, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 82 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 99,000
SELLED IN 4 ROOMS BUYINGS __________________________________________________ BUTO ADVANTA…
Housein Buikos, Lithuania
House
Buikos, Lithuania
166 m² Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
A spacious, functionally washed 1-floor, five-room house for sale in the village of Buik. T…
4 room apartmentin uta, Lithuania
4 room apartment
uta, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 75 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 149,800
REAL BACK BACK IN THE ALL AREA SELL NEW, PO THE CAPITAL REMON WAS IN THE SOURCES. BE PREPARE…
Housein Dieveniskes, Lithuania
House
Dieveniskes, Lithuania
67 m² Number of floors 1
€ 12,000
3 room apartmentin uta, Lithuania
3 room apartment
uta, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 103 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 700,000
In Vilnius Old Town, Jogaila Street, the original 3-room apartment is for sale Exclusive ob…
Housein Didieji Bausiai, Lithuania
House
Didieji Bausiai, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 121,800
WANT TO SUST THE HOME OF YOUR HIGH, FROM THE IDEAUTY IT TO ITS IMPLEMENTATION? OFFER HOW ONL…
2 room apartmentin Jasiunai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Jasiunai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 35 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 23,000
¡SELL THE WHOLE PART IN THE PROPOSAL, NOT IN THE MERK'S UP ! . Two rooms for sale, in a thre…

Properties features in Salcininku rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir