Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Utena County
  4. Zarasu rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Salako seniunija, Lithuania

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Duplex 3 bedrooms in Palanga, Lithuania
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 240,795
1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 93,759
1 room apartment in Kairenai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Kairenai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 25,000
House in Nedzinge, Lithuania
House
Nedzinge, Lithuania
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 12,000
House in Palanga, Lithuania
House
Palanga, Lithuania
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 234,000
House in Marijampole, Lithuania
House
Marijampole, Lithuania
Area 263 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
3 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 95,000
House in Talkotiskes, Lithuania
House
Talkotiskes, Lithuania
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 529,000
House in Budiskes, Lithuania
House
Budiskes, Lithuania
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 143,000
5 room house in Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
5 room house
Mazuriskiai, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 158,160
1 room apartment in Taurage, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Taurage, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 9/9
€ 25,000
2 room apartment in Silute, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Silute, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 32,500

Properties features in Salako seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir