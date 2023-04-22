Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Marijampole County
  4. Sakiu rajono savivaldybe
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Sakiu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Sakiai
2
Zvirgzdaiciai
1
House To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
House in Bizieriai, Lithuania
House
Bizieriai, Lithuania
110 m² Number of floors 1
€ 21,900
A permanent house with a garage and farm buildings on its own 16.44 acres of land is for sal…
House in Sakiai, Lithuania
House
Sakiai, Lithuania
52 m² Number of floors 1
€ 12,000
SODY ONLY 6 KM FROM THE CITY! SOME CHANGES, PUTIC PRIVACY! GENERAL INFORMATION: Total area …
House in Girenai, Lithuania
House
Girenai, Lithuania
81 m² Number of floors 1
€ 149,800
INDUSTRIAL PROJECT FOR SALE SODYBA 81 m2 LIVING HOME AGRICULTURAL BUILDING 170 m2 + MANSARDA…
House in Slavikai, Lithuania
House
Slavikai, Lithuania
105 m² Number of floors 2
€ 61,000
104.52 sq.m. house with 21.16 a. plot, School g., Gotlybish, Shock r. The house is sold wit…
House in Silgaliai, Lithuania
House
Silgaliai, Lithuania
100 m² Number of floors 2
€ 31,700
House in Zvirgzdaiciai, Lithuania
House
Zvirgzdaiciai, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 23,500
HOUSE FOR GELGAUDICIAN CITY!!! House for sale in Gelgaudish, Peace G. 30, Dance r. House wo…
House in Sakiai, Lithuania
House
Sakiai, Lithuania
69 m² Number of floors 1
€ 23,000
House for sale with a plot of 18 acres of land and a brick farmhouse in Shakiai. _____ GENER…

Properties features in Sakiu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir