Realting.com
Lithuania
Marijampole County
Sakiu rajono savivaldybe
Residential properties for sale in Sakiu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
Sakiai
3
Zvirgzdaiciai
1
9 properties total found
House
Bizieriai, Lithuania
110 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 21,900
A permanent house with a garage and farm buildings on its own 16.44 acres of land is for sal…
House
Sakiai, Lithuania
52 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 12,000
SODY ONLY 6 KM FROM THE CITY! SOME CHANGES, PUTIC PRIVACY! GENERAL INFORMATION: Total area …
House
Girenai, Lithuania
81 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 149,800
INDUSTRIAL PROJECT FOR SALE SODYBA 81 m2 LIVING HOME AGRICULTURAL BUILDING 170 m2 + MANSARDA…
2 room apartment
Sakiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
39 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 29,800
SELLED 2-HIS ROOMS BUY ____________________________________________________ BIG 10 m2 WILL B…
House
Slavikai, Lithuania
105 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 61,000
104.52 sq.m. house with 21.16 a. plot, School g., Gotlybish, Shock r. The house is sold wit…
House
Silgaliai, Lithuania
100 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 31,700
3 room apartment
Versiai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
63 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 28,700
PROMOTING THE TRIA ROOM IN THE CITY OF RETURN ADVANTAGE: • Window alignment in two directio…
House
Zvirgzdaiciai, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 23,500
HOUSE FOR GELGAUDICIAN CITY!!! House for sale in Gelgaudish, Peace G. 30, Dance r. House wo…
House
Sakiai, Lithuania
69 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 23,000
House for sale with a plot of 18 acres of land and a brick farmhouse in Shakiai. _____ GENER…
