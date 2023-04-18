Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Sakiai, Lithuania

3 properties total found
Housein Sakiai, Lithuania
House
Sakiai, Lithuania
52 m² Number of floors 1
€ 12,000
SODY ONLY 6 KM FROM THE CITY! SOME CHANGES, PUTIC PRIVACY! GENERAL INFORMATION: Total area …
2 room apartmentin Sakiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Sakiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 39 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 29,800
SELLED 2-HIS ROOMS BUY ____________________________________________________ BIG 10 m2 WILL B…
Housein Sakiai, Lithuania
House
Sakiai, Lithuania
69 m² Number of floors 1
€ 23,000
House for sale with a plot of 18 acres of land and a brick farmhouse in Shakiai. _____ GENER…
