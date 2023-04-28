Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Klaipeda County
  4. Skuodo rajono savivaldybe
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Saciu seniunija, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Lyksude, Lithuania
House
Lyksude, Lithuania
315 m² Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
SELL 19 A. PR. MALE WATER ( WITH ENVIRONMENT OF 2HA EARTH ) AND 18 WATER PROCEDURES HA IN AS…

Properties features in Saciu seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir