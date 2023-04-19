Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Jonavos rajono savivaldybe
  5. Rukla
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Rukla, Lithuania

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Rukla, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Rukla, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 22,000
2 ROOMS BUYING IN THE CITY OF THE RUCTION ADVANTAGE: • The house was renovated in 2013, the…
2 room apartmentin Rukla, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Rukla, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 24,900
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------…
3 room apartmentin Rukla, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Rukla, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 61 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 24,000
IN THE FACILITY CENTRE IS SELDED AND SUN 3 ROOMS -------------------------------------------…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir