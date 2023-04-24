Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Rudamina Eldership, Lithuania

2 properties total found
House in Skrabine, Lithuania
House
Skrabine, Lithuania
121 m² Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
IN THE NEWS PLEASE OF THE NEWS, FROM THE SENAMUS NUTOLUSS OF THE VOS 11 KM, EXCLUSIVE HOUSE …
House in Parapijoniskes, Lithuania
House
Parapijoniskes, Lithuania
130 m² Number of floors 2
€ 239,000
RECOVER THE FULL PROPERTY - THE JOIN, IN THE LIFE, WHICH IS ASSESSED VERY MANY FAMILY AND TH…

