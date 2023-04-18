Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Panevezys County
  4. Rokiskio rajono savivaldybe
  5. Rokiskis
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Rokiskis, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Housein Rokiskis, Lithuania
House
Rokiskis, Lithuania
68 m² Number of floors 2
€ 49,000
Housein Rokiskis, Lithuania
House
Rokiskis, Lithuania
183 m² Number of floors 1
€ 249,000
SODYBA-HOUSE WITH 53.36 SECTION A. SOURCES R. ______________________________________________…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir