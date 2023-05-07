Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Rokiskio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Rokiskis
3
8 properties total found
2 room apartment in Pandelys, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Pandelys, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 34,000
House in Rokiskis, Lithuania
House
Rokiskis, Lithuania
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 13,000
House in Kamajai, Lithuania
House
Kamajai, Lithuania
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 22,500
House in Simaniskis, Lithuania
House
Simaniskis, Lithuania
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 150,000
House in Azubaliai, Lithuania
House
Azubaliai, Lithuania
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 29,900
House in Rokiskis, Lithuania
House
Rokiskis, Lithuania
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 49,000
2 room apartment in Pandelys, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Pandelys, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 34,000
House in Rokiskis, Lithuania
House
Rokiskis, Lithuania
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 249,000

