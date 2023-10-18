Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Rokiskio kaimiskoji seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture in Ulytele, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture
Ulytele, Lithuania
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 2
The impressive homestead for sale in 2016 won 2nd place in Rokkis district. the most beautif…
€350,000

