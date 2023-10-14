Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Lithuania
  4. Ringaudu seniunija

Pool Residential properties for sale in Ringaudu seniunija, Lithuania

houses
21
1 property total found
House with balcony, with swimming pool, with garage in Kazliskiai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with swimming pool, with garage
Kazliskiai, Lithuania
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 3
SHOW COTED IN THE PUTIONAL PLACE, NOT LDCED. THE COTED EQUIPMENT WITH BASEIN, TERASOS FOR T…
€169,999

Properties features in Ringaudu seniunija, Lithuania

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir