Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Lithuania
  4. Ringaudu seniunija
  5. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Ringaudu seniunija, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House with balcony, with swimming pool, with garage in Kazliskiai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with swimming pool, with garage
Kazliskiai, Lithuania
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 3
SHOW COTED IN THE PUTIONAL PLACE, NOT LDCED. THE COTED EQUIPMENT WITH BASEIN, TERASOS FOR T…
€169,999

Properties features in Ringaudu seniunija, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir