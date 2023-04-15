Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Ringaudu seniunija, Lithuania

22 properties total found
Housein Ringaudai, Lithuania
House
Ringaudai, Lithuania
122 m² Number of floors 2
€ 255,000
Housein Pypliai, Lithuania
House
Pypliai, Lithuania
78 m² Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
Housein Miriniskiai, Lithuania
House
Miriniskiai, Lithuania
208 m² Number of floors 2
€ 525,000
An exclusive 208 sqm A++ class house with a plot of 8.62 acres of land is sold at Lake Lamp …
Housein Ringaudai, Lithuania
House
Ringaudai, Lithuania
62 m² Number of floors 2
€ 135,000
THE COTED KOTED DID NOT LAMPLE In the closed newly built home quarter, a cottage is for sale…
Housein Poderiskiai, Lithuania
House
Poderiskiai, Lithuania
462 m² Number of floors 2
€ 399,000
A new building quality-built house is sold in the Kaunas district, Poderias, Silsel Street. …
Housein cebeliske, Lithuania
House
cebeliske, Lithuania
215 m² Number of floors 2
€ 49,000
For sale in Kaunas district, Chebeliškės k., A two-storey modern house with a 12.47th centur…
Housein Kazliskiai, Lithuania
House
Kazliskiai, Lithuania
48 m² Number of floors 1
€ 89,000
For sale part of the house in Marvel, the part of the house owns a large plot of 11.69 a, Ne…
Housein Miriniskiai, Lithuania
House
Miriniskiai, Lithuania
665 m² Number of floors 3
€ 575,000
664.62 KV is SALE. M. RESIDENTIAL LAST BUILDING WITH THE LAND SECTION REDUCED PL! READERSONA…
Housein Sakalai, Lithuania
House
Sakalai, Lithuania
169 m² Number of floors 2
€ 139,000
HOUSE ALEXOTE!!! ------------------------------------------------ ADVANTAGE: - 7 acres of…
Housein Kazliskiai, Lithuania
House
Kazliskiai, Lithuania
105 m² Number of floors 2
€ 64,900
Structure is sold in a great location part of the house (ant floor ) 104.96 sq.m. with a 3-a…
Housein Kazliskiai, Lithuania
House
Kazliskiai, Lithuania
73 m² Number of floors 2
€ 126,000
THE COMMPLES OF THE PROPERTY CLASS KOTEDDERS IN THE WILLION, TILLION G. 70 – PATOG IN LIFE I…
Housein Bajorai, Lithuania
House
Bajorai, Lithuania
70 m² Number of floors 2
€ 135,000
------------LIKO ONLY ONE HOUSE ------------ EXCLUSIVE I ARE NOT NECESSARY FOR THE COLLECTE…
Housein Ringaudai, Lithuania
House
Ringaudai, Lithuania
103 m² Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
Private – modern – comfortable. Delivered house in the neighborhood of the own house. Maybe …
Housein Sakalai, Lithuania
House
Sakalai, Lithuania
251 m² Number of floors 1
€ 379,990
Housein Ringaudai, Lithuania
House
Ringaudai, Lithuania
100 m² Number of floors 2
€ 139,500
100 sqm for sale. with a blocked house with 3.3a. plot of land, Morning trail, Reuse, Kaunas…
Housein Tabariskiai, Lithuania
House
Tabariskiai, Lithuania
100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 239,000
SELL NEW, MODERN 1 HIGH HOUSE SUTVARATED APPLICABLE SKLYP ----------------------------------…
Housein Kazliskiai, Lithuania
House
Kazliskiai, Lithuania
47 m² Number of floors 1
€ 179,999
FOR THE CASE VEDIT ONLY FOR THE CREATION OF THE LINK NEMUNA AND THE PRIVACY THAT NOTHING ELS…
Housein Pypliai, Lithuania
House
Pypliai, Lithuania
298 m² Number of floors 2
€ 585,999
SELLED CITIZENS EQUIPMENT IN THE REPORT OF THE REPORTAL, VERTINESS MANUFACTURED, ERDW AND PR…
Housein Sakalai, Lithuania
House
Sakalai, Lithuania
274 m² Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
Great house, in a quiet, beautiful and natural area GENERAL INFORMATION - Total area – 274…
Housein Ringaudai, Lithuania
House
Ringaudai, Lithuania
256 m² Number of floors 1
€ 382,000
SALID OF SALE TEAM 1 HOUSE WITH GREAT- 55.26 ARS SECTION IN RINGAUDIES!!! _________________…
Housein Karkiskes, Lithuania
House
Karkiskes, Lithuania
341 m² Number of floors 2
€ 279,000
SELLED IN THE SODY WITH BUSINESS IN THE COUNCIL WITH A SIPRION 8 YEAR! Long-standing busines…
Housein Karkiskes, Lithuania
House
Karkiskes, Lithuania
341 m² Number of floors 2
€ 449,000
SELLED IN THE SODY WITH BUSINESS IN THE COUNCIL WITH A SIPRION 8 YEAR! Long-standing busines…

