Lithuania
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Lithuania
New houses in Lithuania
All new buildings in Lithuania
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Lithuania
Residential
Apartment in Lithuania
House in Lithuania
Land in Lithuania
Luxury Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Commercial
All commercial properties in Lithuania
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Lithuania
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
House
Cottage
Villa
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Lithuania
Kaunas County
Kaunas District Municipality
Residential properties for sale in Ringaudu seniunija, Lithuania
Clear all
25 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Ringaudai, Lithuania
122 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 255,000
House
Pypliai, Lithuania
78 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
3 room apartment
Kazliskiai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
70 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 45,000
House
Miriniskiai, Lithuania
208 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 525,000
An exclusive 208 sqm A++ class house with a plot of 8.62 acres of land is sold at Lake Lamp …
House
Ringaudai, Lithuania
62 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 135,000
THE COTED KOTED DID NOT LAMPLE In the closed newly built home quarter, a cottage is for sale…
House
Poderiskiai, Lithuania
462 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 399,000
A new building quality-built house is sold in the Kaunas district, Poderias, Silsel Street. …
House
cebeliske, Lithuania
215 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 49,000
For sale in Kaunas district, Chebeliškės k., A two-storey modern house with a 12.47th centur…
House
Kazliskiai, Lithuania
48 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 89,000
For sale part of the house in Marvel, the part of the house owns a large plot of 11.69 a, Ne…
House
Miriniskiai, Lithuania
665 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 575,000
664.62 KV is SALE. M. RESIDENTIAL LAST BUILDING WITH THE LAND SECTION REDUCED PL! READERSONA…
House
Sakalai, Lithuania
169 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 139,000
HOUSE ALEXOTE!!! ------------------------------------------------ ADVANTAGE: - 7 acres of…
House
Kazliskiai, Lithuania
105 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 64,900
Structure is sold in a great location part of the house (ant floor ) 104.96 sq.m. with a 3-a…
House
Kazliskiai, Lithuania
73 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 126,000
THE COMMPLES OF THE PROPERTY CLASS KOTEDDERS IN THE WILLION, TILLION G. 70 – PATOG IN LIFE I…
House
Bajorai, Lithuania
70 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 135,000
------------LIKO ONLY ONE HOUSE ------------ EXCLUSIVE I ARE NOT NECESSARY FOR THE COLLECTE…
3 room apartment
Sakalai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
74 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 77,000
Alexote, a very quiet place sells parts of the house. The house is found on Krosna Street, w…
House
Ringaudai, Lithuania
103 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
Private – modern – comfortable. Delivered house in the neighborhood of the own house. Maybe …
House
Sakalai, Lithuania
251 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 379,990
3 room apartment
Miriniskiai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
84 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 183,000
3 room apartment for sale 5 on the floor with a wonderful panorama of Lampingian career. __…
House
Ringaudai, Lithuania
100 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 139,500
100 sqm for sale. with a blocked house with 3.3a. plot of land, Morning trail, Reuse, Kaunas…
House
Tabariskiai, Lithuania
100 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 239,000
SELL NEW, MODERN 1 HIGH HOUSE SUTVARATED APPLICABLE SKLYP ----------------------------------…
House
Kazliskiai, Lithuania
47 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 179,999
FOR THE CASE VEDIT ONLY FOR THE CREATION OF THE LINK NEMUNA AND THE PRIVACY THAT NOTHING ELS…
House
Pypliai, Lithuania
298 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 585,999
SELLED CITIZENS EQUIPMENT IN THE REPORT OF THE REPORTAL, VERTINESS MANUFACTURED, ERDW AND PR…
House
Sakalai, Lithuania
274 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
Great house, in a quiet, beautiful and natural area GENERAL INFORMATION - Total area – 274…
House
Ringaudai, Lithuania
256 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 382,000
SALID OF SALE TEAM 1 HOUSE WITH GREAT- 55.26 ARS SECTION IN RINGAUDIES!!! _________________…
House
Karkiskes, Lithuania
341 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 279,000
SELLED IN THE SODY WITH BUSINESS IN THE COUNCIL WITH A SIPRION 8 YEAR! Long-standing busines…
House
Karkiskes, Lithuania
341 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 449,000
SELLED IN THE SODY WITH BUSINESS IN THE COUNCIL WITH A SIPRION 8 YEAR! Long-standing busines…
Properties features in Ringaudu seniunija, Lithuania
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map