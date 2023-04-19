Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Lithuania
  Telsiai County
  Rietavo savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Rietavo savivaldybe, Lithuania

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
154 m² Number of floors 2
€ 219,000
SELL NEW BUILDING, QUALITY HIGH HIGH HOUSE IN ADOMO WARNING, HIGH-BERS ! CALU TERASOS – ide…
3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 81 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 199,900
CLAUS 81.22 KV.M YOUTH AND LIGHT 3 ROOMS BUY IN THE JUSTINIAN, APPLICATION G.! A great choi…
Housein Skridai, Lithuania
House
Skridai, Lithuania
108 m² Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
A HOUSE OF TWO HIGHS ISSUED IN THE GATVES. It’s a place dreaming after work to go home and …
2 room apartmentin Vaistariskiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vaistariskiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 64,055
SELLED 2 K. BUTH IN THE DAY ADVANTAGE: Apartment inner, bright with good aura! Neat, superv…
3 room apartmentin Kakliniskes, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kakliniskes, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 103 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 39,000
HISPING NATURAL IN APSUPTY, 103.49 KV.M BUTAS ( NAMO PART ) WITH TERASA! ADVANTAGE: • 103.49…
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
203 m² Number of floors 2
€ 299,000
203 sqm house for sale, blocked by a garage with a rim of 6.22 a in a newly located resident…
Housein Rokantiskes, Lithuania
House
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
EUR 4 500 DISCOUNT OF THE CASE DAY 04.16 (SECMADIEN ) FROM 15:00 IKI 18:00 VAL! A EXCHANGE …
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 76 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 199,999
COUNTRY IN THE DALK OF NERIES' WEIGHT, CENTRAL CITY – P. INCLUDED IN THE VILLION G., EXCLUSI…
4 room apartmentin Ireniskiai, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Ireniskiai, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 100 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 149,000
SELLED FOR THE COURT ROOMS PER DU HIGH WAY NOT LET THE ALEXOTO/GARLIAVOS!!! BUAST EQUIPMENT…
3 room apartmentin Trakai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Trakai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 159,000
2 room apartmentin Jasiunai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Jasiunai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 35 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 23,000
¡SELL THE WHOLE PART IN THE PROPOSAL, NOT IN THE MERK'S UP ! . Two rooms for sale, in a thre…
Housein Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
133 m² Number of floors 2
€ 269,000
WEIGHT IN INDIVIDUAL WE HAVE NATURAL INSPECTED? THIS HOUSE IS THIS WHAT YOU ARE EXPLANATORY!…

