Lithuania
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Lithuania
New houses in Lithuania
All new buildings in Lithuania
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Lithuania
Residential
Apartment in Lithuania
House in Lithuania
Land in Lithuania
Luxury Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Commercial
All commercial properties in Lithuania
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Lithuania
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
House
Cottage
Villa
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Lithuania
Telsiai County
Rietavo savivaldybe
Residential properties for sale in Rietavo savivaldybe, Lithuania
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
154 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 219,000
SELL NEW BUILDING, QUALITY HIGH HIGH HOUSE IN ADOMO WARNING, HIGH-BERS ! CALU TERASOS – ide…
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
81 m²
3/6 Floor
€ 199,900
CLAUS 81.22 KV.M YOUTH AND LIGHT 3 ROOMS BUY IN THE JUSTINIAN, APPLICATION G.! A great choi…
House
Skridai, Lithuania
108 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
A HOUSE OF TWO HIGHS ISSUED IN THE GATVES. It’s a place dreaming after work to go home and …
2 room apartment
Vaistariskiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
43 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 64,055
SELLED 2 K. BUTH IN THE DAY ADVANTAGE: Apartment inner, bright with good aura! Neat, superv…
3 room apartment
Kakliniskes, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
103 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 39,000
HISPING NATURAL IN APSUPTY, 103.49 KV.M BUTAS ( NAMO PART ) WITH TERASA! ADVANTAGE: • 103.49…
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
203 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 299,000
203 sqm house for sale, blocked by a garage with a rim of 6.22 a in a newly located resident…
House
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
EUR 4 500 DISCOUNT OF THE CASE DAY 04.16 (SECMADIEN ) FROM 15:00 IKI 18:00 VAL! A EXCHANGE …
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
76 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 199,999
COUNTRY IN THE DALK OF NERIES' WEIGHT, CENTRAL CITY – P. INCLUDED IN THE VILLION G., EXCLUSI…
4 room apartment
Ireniskiai, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
100 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 149,000
SELLED FOR THE COURT ROOMS PER DU HIGH WAY NOT LET THE ALEXOTO/GARLIAVOS!!! BUAST EQUIPMENT…
3 room apartment
Trakai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
65 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 159,000
2 room apartment
Jasiunai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
35 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 23,000
¡SELL THE WHOLE PART IN THE PROPOSAL, NOT IN THE MERK'S UP ! . Two rooms for sale, in a thre…
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
133 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 269,000
WEIGHT IN INDIVIDUAL WE HAVE NATURAL INSPECTED? THIS HOUSE IS THIS WHAT YOU ARE EXPLANATORY!…
Properties features in Rietavo savivaldybe, Lithuania
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map