Lithuania
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Lithuania
New houses in Lithuania
All new buildings in Lithuania
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Lithuania
Residential
Apartment in Lithuania
House in Lithuania
Land in Lithuania
Luxury Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Commercial
All commercial properties in Lithuania
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Lithuania
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
House
Cottage
Villa
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Lithuania
Telsiai County
Rietavo savivaldybe
Residential properties for sale in Rietavo miesto seniunija, Lithuania
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
1 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
36 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 40,500
PROCEDURE 1 ROOM WERE IN THE MICRORAION OF THE VIDZGIR, STATYBINNET --- ADVANTAGE: • 3 years…
House
Bajorai, Lithuania
70 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 135,000
------------LIKO ONLY ONE HOUSE ------------ EXCLUSIVE I ARE NOT NECESSARY FOR THE COLLECTE…
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
145 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
NEW SUSIFORMING IN THE HOME OF LIVENDS, SELLOW, ERDMS AND RACIONALS EXPLANED 4-5 ROOMS, A++ …
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
46 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 164,990
SELLED FULL EQUIPMENT 2 ROOMS WERE IN THE HEART! ___________________________________________…
House
cebeliske, Lithuania
215 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 49,061
For sale in Kaunas district, Chebeliškės k., A two-storey modern house with a 12.47th centur…
House
Girionys, Lithuania
36 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 38,000
1-storey garden house for sale with attic and 6.91 acres of plot, in Girion, Kaunas district…
House
Kakliniskes, Lithuania
127 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 139,000
SODO HOUSE WITH PURTIMI DO NOT HAVE ELECTRIC MARIES, GEIBONYSE A perfectly washed garden hou…
House
uta, Lithuania
220 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 127,500
A LIVING HOUSE OF TWO HIGHS, 219.50 KV.M WITH A 29.4 ARS SECTION I SELECT THE GUARGE IN THE …
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
96 m²
7/7 Floor
€ 310,000
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
63 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 149,900
ISSUED TOIN PROCEDURE 3-HIS ROOMS BUYING IN THE CASE! Great choice for looking for a neat 2…
House
Vaiciuniskes, Lithuania
76 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
6 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
6 Number of rooms
185 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 359,933
Properties features in Rietavo miesto seniunija, Lithuania
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map