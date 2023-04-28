Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Telsiai County
  4. Rietavo savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Rietavo miesto seniunija, Lithuania

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartment in Alytus, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Alytus, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 40,500
PROCEDURE 1 ROOM WERE IN THE MICRORAION OF THE VIDZGIR, STATYBINNET --- ADVANTAGE: • 3 years…
House in Bajorai, Lithuania
House
Bajorai, Lithuania
70 m² Number of floors 2
€ 135,000
------------LIKO ONLY ONE HOUSE ------------ EXCLUSIVE I ARE NOT NECESSARY FOR THE COLLECTE…
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
145 m² Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
NEW SUSIFORMING IN THE HOME OF LIVENDS, SELLOW, ERDMS AND RACIONALS EXPLANED 4-5 ROOMS, A++ …
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 164,990
SELLED FULL EQUIPMENT 2 ROOMS WERE IN THE HEART! ___________________________________________…
House in cebeliske, Lithuania
House
cebeliske, Lithuania
215 m² Number of floors 2
€ 49,061
For sale in Kaunas district, Chebeliškės k., A two-storey modern house with a 12.47th centur…
House in Girionys, Lithuania
House
Girionys, Lithuania
36 m² Number of floors 1
€ 38,000
1-storey garden house for sale with attic and 6.91 acres of plot, in Girion, Kaunas district…
House in Kakliniskes, Lithuania
House
Kakliniskes, Lithuania
127 m² Number of floors 2
€ 139,000
SODO HOUSE WITH PURTIMI DO NOT HAVE ELECTRIC MARIES, GEIBONYSE A perfectly washed garden hou…
House in uta, Lithuania
House
uta, Lithuania
220 m² Number of floors 2
€ 127,500
A LIVING HOUSE OF TWO HIGHS, 219.50 KV.M WITH A 29.4 ARS SECTION I SELECT THE GUARGE IN THE …
3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 96 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 310,000
3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 149,900
ISSUED TOIN PROCEDURE 3-HIS ROOMS BUYING IN THE CASE! Great choice for looking for a neat 2…
House in Vaiciuniskes, Lithuania
House
Vaiciuniskes, Lithuania
76 m² Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
6 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
6 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
6 Number of rooms 185 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 359,933

Properties features in Rietavo miesto seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir