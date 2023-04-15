Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Rieses seniunija, Lithuania

Housein Skridai, Lithuania
House
Skridai, Lithuania
108 m² Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
A HOUSE OF TWO HIGHS ISSUED IN THE GATVES. It’s a place dreaming after work to go home and …
Housein Jadvygiskes, Lithuania
House
Jadvygiskes, Lithuania
117 m² Number of floors 2
€ 215,000
AKCIA! FOR HOUSE NR.7, THE UNITED STATES ARE APPLICABLE. NEW PRICE WITH EQION 215.000 EUR! …
Housein Zalesa, Lithuania
House
Zalesa, Lithuania
190 m² Number of floors 1
€ 219,500
SHOPING MODERN HOUSE HOUSE OF THE HIGH QUALITY LAISV BIRONMENT® A+ CLASS ONE HIGH EXCLUSIVE …
Housein Baltalaukis, Lithuania
House
Baltalaukis, Lithuania
659 m² Number of floors 3
€ 480,000
HOUSE IN THE PUBLIC APSUPTY ANT UPOS CRANTO -Exceptual 35.6 a. plot on the banks of the Ner…
Housein Dvariskes, Lithuania
House
Dvariskes, Lithuania
145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 229,900
SELLOW FOUR 140-144 KV.M. SUBLE A++ CLASS HOME, PUTION LOCATION - SOME RUNDS CENTRE. Asphalt…
Housein Skridai, Lithuania
House
Skridai, Lithuania
150 m² Number of floors 1
€ 298,000
House for sale in a strategically comfortable and picturesque village in the Hawk g. Just a …
Housein Kalinas, Lithuania
House
Kalinas, Lithuania
126 m² Number of floors 2
€ 223,000
SELLOW, ERDMS AND RACIONALS EXPLANATORY 4 ROOMS, A++ ENERGY CLASS HOME! * A++ ENERGY CLASS,…
Housein Skridai, Lithuania
House
Skridai, Lithuania
153 m² Number of floors 2
€ 219,000
SELL NEW BUILDING, QUALITY HIGH HIGH HOUSE MARIAN VERIOVKIN IN THE HIGHESTIGATION ! CALU TE…
Housein Zalesa, Lithuania
House
Zalesa, Lithuania
143 m² Number of floors 1
€ 234,500
SHOPING MODERN HOUSE HOUSE OF THE HIGH QUALITY LAISV BIRONMENT® A+ CLASS ONE HIGH EXCLUSIVE …
Housein Bratoniskes, Lithuania
House
Bratoniskes, Lithuania
76 m² Number of floors 1
€ 67,000
IN THE IMAGE PLACE, 76.33 KV.M SODO HOUSE WITH 7.1 ARS SECTION, BRATONIC G., SECTION K.! ---…
Housein Jadvygiskes, Lithuania
House
Jadvygiskes, Lithuania
130 m² Number of floors 2
€ 129,000
SELLED STATES 130 sq.m. two-dimensional residential house in the Lord. The windows and outdo…
Housein Bratoniskes, Lithuania
House
Bratoniskes, Lithuania
300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 639,000
INDICATED UNICAL NATURAL IN THE CAMPEL, ERDVUS, TWO HIGH, 355.23 KV.M HOUSE WITH 19.72 ARS S…
Housein Kalinas, Lithuania
House
Kalinas, Lithuania
126 m² Number of floors 2
€ 223,000
Housein Jadvygiskes, Lithuania
House
Jadvygiskes, Lithuania
126 m² Number of floors 2
€ 223,000
Housein Uzugriovis, Lithuania
House
Uzugriovis, Lithuania
130 m² Number of floors 2
€ 181,000
Housein Jadvygiskes, Lithuania
House
Jadvygiskes, Lithuania
150 m² Number of floors 1
€ 269,000
A spacious individual A++ class house with the same spacious plot is for sale. House with ga…
Housein Kalinas, Lithuania
House
Kalinas, Lithuania
79 m² Number of floors 2
€ 85,000
SODO HOUSE, ALL THE BERMS REGIONAL PARK, RED G.! ______________ GENERAL INFORMATION AND ADVA…
Housein Kalinas, Lithuania
House
Kalinas, Lithuania
221 m² Number of floors 2
€ 331,130
THE PROPERTY OF THE ERDUS TWO HIGH WITH TWO GUARELIN IN THE BIG DIDGES, IN FULL. A plot of …

