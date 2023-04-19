Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Taurage County
  4. Jurbarko rajono savivaldybe
  5. Raudone
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Raudone, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Housein Pupkaimis, Lithuania
House
Pupkaimis, Lithuania
81 m² Number of floors 1
€ 37,000
FOR SALE YOUNG ONE HIGH WITH MANSARDA GARDEN, PUPPAY, JURBARK RAJ. WITH SKLY 71A!! THE GARD…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir