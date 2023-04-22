Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Raseiniu rajono savivaldybe
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Raseiniu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Kebaiciai, Lithuania
House
Kebaiciai, Lithuania
68 m² Number of floors 1
€ 20,000
THE MEAUIN SODY WITH 2.8 HA LAND SKLYPES ISSUED IN THE LOCATION ----------------------------…
House in Sarkiai, Lithuania
House
Sarkiai, Lithuania
118 m² Number of floors 1
€ 22,000
INDICATORY HOUSE WITH A 22.02 ARA SECTION IN THE CITY CITY OF CZECHIQUIPMENT! The house repa…

Properties features in Raseiniu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir