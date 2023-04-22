Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Raseiniu rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Raseiniu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Ariogala
2
Zalpiai
1
6 properties total found
5 room apartment in Ariogala, Lithuania
5 room apartment
Ariogala, Lithuania
5 Number of rooms 92 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 49,000
4 room apartment in Ariogala, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Ariogala, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 81 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 42,000
House in Kebaiciai, Lithuania
House
Kebaiciai, Lithuania
68 m² Number of floors 1
€ 20,000
THE MEAUIN SODY WITH 2.8 HA LAND SKLYPES ISSUED IN THE LOCATION ----------------------------…
House in Sarkiai, Lithuania
House
Sarkiai, Lithuania
118 m² Number of floors 1
€ 22,000
INDICATORY HOUSE WITH A 22.02 ARA SECTION IN THE CITY CITY OF CZECHIQUIPMENT! The house repa…
3 room apartment in Pasesuvys, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Pasesuvys, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 85 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 68,500
ERDVUS WERE WITH THE LAND SECTION FOR VERTINESS AND RAMY ! For sale 3 k. apartment in Pilat…
2 room apartment in Paliepiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Paliepiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 33 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 39,950
SELLED BY THE GENERAL TYPE WITH A CASE PATOGUMAN DVIOUS NEPEREINING ROOM, IN THE LIEP G., GU…

