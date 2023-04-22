Lithuania
Residential properties for sale in Raseiniu miesto seniunija, Lithuania
Similar properties in the surrounding area
House
Gailiunai, Lithuania
38 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
3 room apartment
Panevėžys, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
65 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 71,600
House
Kalnenai, Lithuania
218 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 28,000
A STATBLE OF NOT BE SUBSTABLISHED WITH A PROJECT. GENERAL INFORMATION Location: Small areas…
House
Padvariai, Lithuania
231 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 266,480
IN CRETING, THE HOUSE IN THE CART IS IN THE 25th century. SKLYPU ___________________________…
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
47 m²
2/9 Floor
€ 99,900
House
Pavidaujys, Lithuania
70 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
DO NOT HAVE THE MEAUINAL HOUSE WITH A AGRICULTURAL BUILD!!! -------------------------------…
House
Birstonas, Lithuania
124 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 329,000
For sale A+ energy-class fully equipped cottage surrounded by nature with a large rooftop lo…
House
Pustalaukis, Lithuania
101 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 245,000
House
Sventininkai, Lithuania
124 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 152,000
DO NOT PROGRESS TO SELECT YOUR SEAVIRONMENT HOME AND DISABLISHED BESSON-BON-BON-BON-BON-BON-…
4 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
71 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 155,000
4 room apartment
Ireniskiai, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
100 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 147,057
SELLED FOR THE COURT ROOMS PER DU HIGH WAY NOT LET THE ALEXOTO/GARLIAVOS!!! BUAST EQUIPMENT…
House
Klaipeda, Lithuania
92 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 159,000
In Calot, a house is for sale in the suburbs of Klaipeda. ----------------------------------…
