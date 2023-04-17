Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe
  5. Raisteniskes
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Raisteniskes, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Housein Raisteniskes, Lithuania
House
Raisteniskes, Lithuania
390 m² Number of floors 2
€ 115,000
Haircraft. New g. 26B for sale in unfinished construction 390 sq.m. residential house with a…
Housein Raisteniskes, Lithuania
House
Raisteniskes, Lithuania
178 m² Number of floors 1
€ 295,000
Housein Raisteniskes, Lithuania
House
Raisteniskes, Lithuania
178 m² Number of floors 1
€ 299,000
Housein Raisteniskes, Lithuania
House
Raisteniskes, Lithuania
178 m² Number of floors 1
€ 305,000
Housein Raisteniskes, Lithuania
House
Raisteniskes, Lithuania
124 m² Number of floors 1
€ 245,000
INDIVIDUAL INDIVIDUAL, PUTIES SUPLANED, OPTIMAL HOUSE OF ONE HIGH WITH PILNA PARTICIPAN APDA…
Housein Raisteniskes, Lithuania
House
Raisteniskes, Lithuania
149 m² Number of floors 2
€ 259,000

Properties features in Raisteniskes, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir