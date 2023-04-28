Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Raguvos seniunija, Lithuania

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

House in Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
House
Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
159 m² Number of floors 2
€ 159,000
INDIVIDUAL LIVING HOUSE, OPINATION A++ CLASS, IN HIGH POSITIONAL CANER! HOME ADVANTAGE: - …
House in Sumskas, Lithuania
House
Sumskas, Lithuania
190 m² Number of floors 2
€ 129,000
Renovated house with a spacious plot for sale in the town of Shumsk. ADVANTAGES • Spacious …
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 58 m² 7/12 Floor
€ 149,000
QUALITY IN THE STRATEGISLED IN THE PLACE OF 2-THE ROOM! BUTAS SELLED WITH THE WHITE AND BUI…
4 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 126 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 499,900
UNICIAL 139 KV.M PLOT, NEABEJOTIC EY IN PRIMUM TO ADVISTATIONS OF THE VOLUNICATION OF THE VO…
House in Klaipeda, Lithuania
House
Klaipeda, Lithuania
349 m² Number of floors 2
€ 419,000
THESE ERDMS CAN BE YOUR IN THE CLASS OF THE CLASS! The house is perfect for people who want…
3 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 55 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 72,090
For sale a newly reconstructed apartment surrounded by a VDU Botanical Garden. Located in th…
2 room apartment in Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 86,000
House in Avizieniai, Lithuania
House
Avizieniai, Lithuania
178 m² Number of floors 1
€ 295,000
House in Bubiai, Lithuania
House
Bubiai, Lithuania
78 m² Number of floors 1
€ 29,900
A great offer for those looking for a homestead further from the hustle and bustle of the ci…
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
129 m² Number of floors 2
€ 165,000
1 room apartment in Kursenai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Kursenai, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 32,000
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 137,171
SELLED IN 2 ROOMS BUYINGS -BUT THE ERDVUS AND THE LIGHT; -ALL WERE ARE VERY PROCEDURE,…

