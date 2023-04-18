Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Siauliai County
  4. Radviliskio rajono savivaldybe
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Radviliskio seniunija, Lithuania

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Kutiskiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kutiskiai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 75 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 37,000
SELDED LIGHT AND PROCEDURE 3K. BUTAS RADVILIC RAJ. CUTEXT, WITH WHITE AND BUITINE TECHNIKA …
2 room apartmentin Linkaiciai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Linkaiciai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 60,000
PROCEDURE 2 ROOMS 50.10 KV. M. BUTAS WITH WHITE AND BUITINE TECHNIKA IN THE RADVILICIAN RADV…

Properties features in Radviliskio seniunija, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir