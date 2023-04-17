Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Radviliskio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Radviliskis
3 room apartmentin Radviliskis, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Radviliskis, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 67 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 46,900
IN THE RADVILIC HEART, 3 ROOMS WITH IMAGE PANORAMA MAIRON G. ⋙ ADVANTAGE: ✅ Apartment in …
2 room apartmentin Radviliskis, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Radviliskis, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 45,000
PROCEDURE 2 ROOMS 49.90 KV. M. BUTH WITH THE WHITE AND BUITINE TECHNIKA IN THE CHANGUAGE G.,…
3 room apartmentin Radviliskis, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Radviliskis, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 67 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 51,900
WITH THE WHITE SELLED 3 K. BUTAS. RADVILIC IN THE RADVILITY A. POVYLIAUS G. ADVANTAGE: • …
4 room apartmentin Radviliskis, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Radviliskis, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 75 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 66,000
SHARE ERDVUS TRANSPLANED 4 ROOMS BUY IN THE MURRENT WEBSITE WE ARE THEMUNICATION G, RADVILIC…
3 room apartmentin Kutiskiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kutiskiai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 75 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 37,000
SELDED LIGHT AND PROCEDURE 3K. BUTAS RADVILIC RAJ. CUTEXT, WITH WHITE AND BUITINE TECHNIKA …
2 room apartmentin Radviliskis, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Radviliskis, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 4/12 Floor
€ 50,000
PROCEDURE 2 ROOMS 53 KV. M. BUTAS IN MAIRON G., RADVILIC. ⋙ ADVANTAGE ➜ Apartment in the ci…
2 room apartmentin Linkaiciai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Linkaiciai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 60,000
PROCEDURE 2 ROOMS 50.10 KV. M. BUTAS WITH WHITE AND BUITINE TECHNIKA IN THE RADVILICIAN RADV…
3 room apartmentin Pakalniskiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Pakalniskiai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 48,000
3-room apartment for sale in central city, Chestnut Street, Radviliškis. Next to school, kin…

