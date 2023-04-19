Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Alytus County
  4. Alytus District Municipality

Residential properties for sale in Punios seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
Housein Padvariskiai, Lithuania
House
Padvariskiai, Lithuania
48 m² Number of floors 1
€ 29,000
This homestead is located in the village of the Spicycles and has a large 1.11-hectare plot …

