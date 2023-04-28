Lithuania
Lithuania
Panevezys County
Pasvalio rajono savivaldybe
Residential properties for sale in Pumpenu seniunija, Lithuania
Similar properties in the surrounding area
House
Isorai, Lithuania
200 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 139,000
House
Joteliunai, Lithuania
138 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 150,000
SELLED IN THE LAST HOUSE IN THE HOUSE ONLY 8 HOME LIFE! FUNKCIONAL, ECONOMIC HOUSE IN RAMIO …
3 room house
Jakai, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 370,137
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Jonušai village, Lymanto street 33 (former Memel area).…
House
Jonuciai II, Lithuania
79 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 115,000
SHOWED COTEDS IN JONUČIUB, NEW CYLANDS IN THE CVARTAL. • New A + class individual home proj…
House
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
116 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 274,999
Quality and stylishly furnished, exclusive cottage for sale in Pavlium! You dream of a place…
3 room apartment
Panevėžys, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
48 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 42,500
House
Gudeliu Plytine, Lithuania
225 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
FOR SALE IN THE HOUSE OF ONE HIGH, SUBSCIOUS LIFE WITH BASEIN AND FOR THE PURCHASE FULLY COU…
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
105 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 164,000
In a new emerging village “Sal Piakal Kwartalas”, 105 sqm is sold next to the forest and awa…
House
Rudupis, Lithuania
103 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 86,900
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
4/9 Floor
€ 105,131
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
164 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 570,000
Houses for those looking for peace, freedom, privacy. Just 10 min. car to Vilnius. You dre…
House
Kapciamiestis, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
SODY SODY PARTIES WHITE ANČIET, FOREST APPTSUPTY STOP MANUFACTURED IMAGES, GREEN PERSON, PIC…
