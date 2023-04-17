Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Prienu seniunija, Lithuania

Prienai
8
House To archive
10 properties total found
Housein Ignacava, Lithuania
House
Ignacava, Lithuania
206 m² Number of floors 2
€ 180,000
Looking for quality construction and installation, a modern, economical, comfortable and pra…
Housein Ignacava, Lithuania
House
Ignacava, Lithuania
89 m² Number of floors 2
€ 42,000
Two-storey brick garden house with a 12th-century plot of land and a farm building is for sa…
Housein Prienai, Lithuania
House
Prienai, Lithuania
114 m² Number of floors 1
€ 225,000
A NEW STATEMENT HOUSE OF THE STATE IN THE CITY of THE WAY. HOUSE IN THE HOUSE OF THE SIX, IN…
Housein Prienai, Lithuania
House
Prienai, Lithuania
119 m² Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
HOUSE SOME IS SELDED WITH 2.25 HA SECTION ! ------------------------------------------------…
Housein Prienai, Lithuania
House
Prienai, Lithuania
132 m² Number of floors 2
€ 218,000
!!! NEMUNO PARK !!! ________________________ Premium class house in the cottage complex NEMU…
Housein Prienai, Lithuania
House
Prienai, Lithuania
160 m² Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
160 KV.M. HOUSE IN THE PACKAGE, IN THE PRAYER'S WEEK A living house with farm buildings is …
Housein Prienai, Lithuania
House
Prienai, Lithuania
74 m² Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
SELLOWS WITH HOME AND Acute BUILDING, ESANDS IN THE HIGH WALL WALLINGS!!! FROM THE SECTION, …
Housein Prienai, Lithuania
House
Prienai, Lithuania
132 m² Number of floors 2
€ 214,000
!!! NEMUNO PARK !!! ________________________ Premium class house in the cottage complex NEMU…
Housein Prienai, Lithuania
House
Prienai, Lithuania
69 m² Number of floors 2
€ 49,000
SELLING THE HOME PART BASANAVIOUS G., IN THE WALL. Another part of the house is home to one …
Housein Prienai, Lithuania
House
Prienai, Lithuania
227 m² Number of floors 3
€ 70,000
SPACE HOUSE FOR SALE IN THE ARTS In a very beautiful location, an unfurnished 3-storey brick…

