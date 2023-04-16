Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Prienai District Municipality, Lithuania

5 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Prienai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Prienai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 99,000
!!! New apartments with full installation !!! _____________________ Have you ever dreamed of…
3 room apartmentin Jiestrakis, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Jiestrakis, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 77 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 105,000
YOUTH G. 1, IN AKADEMIA, 3 ROOMS BUY ------------------------ Supervised courtyard environme…
2 room apartmentin Skriaudziai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Skriaudziai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 49,000
A cozy and spacious 2-room apartment on Stadium Street in Prienai is for sale. Strategically…
2 room apartmentin Prienai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Prienai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 86,000
2 room apartmentin Veiveriai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Veiveriai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 89 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 39,000

