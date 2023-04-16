Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Prienai District Municipality, Lithuania

Housein Ignacava, Lithuania
House
Ignacava, Lithuania
206 m² Number of floors 2
€ 180,000
Looking for quality construction and installation, a modern, economical, comfortable and pra…
Housein Ignacava, Lithuania
House
Ignacava, Lithuania
89 m² Number of floors 2
€ 42,000
Two-storey brick garden house with a 12th-century plot of land and a farm building is for sa…
Housein Jiestrakis, Lithuania
House
Jiestrakis, Lithuania
100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 16,000
SELLING 100.37 KV.M. HOUSE WITH 24.81 SECTION A PRAYER R., JESTRAK, ALWAYS G. A fluffy place…
Housein Prienai, Lithuania
House
Prienai, Lithuania
114 m² Number of floors 1
€ 225,000
A NEW STATEMENT HOUSE OF THE STATE IN THE CITY of THE WAY. HOUSE IN THE HOUSE OF THE SIX, IN…
2 room apartmentin Prienai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Prienai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 99,000
!!! New apartments with full installation !!! _____________________ Have you ever dreamed of…
Housein Varnake, Lithuania
House
Varnake, Lithuania
61 m² Number of floors 1
€ 39,000
LIVING HOUSE SCHOOL G., NEW EUTS K., PRAYER R. FULL EQUIPMENT AND EXPLANATORY RATIVE HOUSE. …
Housein Pakuonis, Lithuania
House
Pakuonis, Lithuania
56 m² Number of floors 2
€ 21,500
Part of the house 56.28 sq.m and part of the land plot 12.5 a, possible change to other real…
Housein Mieleisupis, Lithuania
House
Mieleisupis, Lithuania
98 m² Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
76-acre homestead for sale in a single-family town located in the village of Skuigė, near th…
Housein Ingavangis, Lithuania
House
Ingavangis, Lithuania
319 m² Number of floors 2
€ 169,000
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------…
Housein Prienai, Lithuania
House
Prienai, Lithuania
119 m² Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
HOUSE SOME IS SELDED WITH 2.25 HA SECTION ! ------------------------------------------------…
Housein Prienai, Lithuania
House
Prienai, Lithuania
132 m² Number of floors 2
€ 218,000
!!! NEMUNO PARK !!! ________________________ Premium class house in the cottage complex NEMU…
Housein Prienai, Lithuania
House
Prienai, Lithuania
160 m² Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
160 KV.M. HOUSE IN THE PACKAGE, IN THE PRAYER'S WEEK A living house with farm buildings is …
3 room apartmentin Jiestrakis, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Jiestrakis, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 77 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 105,000
YOUTH G. 1, IN AKADEMIA, 3 ROOMS BUY ------------------------ Supervised courtyard environme…
2 room apartmentin Skriaudziai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Skriaudziai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 49,000
A cozy and spacious 2-room apartment on Stadium Street in Prienai is for sale. Strategically…
Housein Prienai, Lithuania
House
Prienai, Lithuania
74 m² Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
SELLOWS WITH HOME AND Acute BUILDING, ESANDS IN THE HIGH WALL WALLINGS!!! FROM THE SECTION, …
Housein Prienai, Lithuania
House
Prienai, Lithuania
132 m² Number of floors 2
€ 214,000
!!! NEMUNO PARK !!! ________________________ Premium class house in the cottage complex NEMU…
Housein Prienai, Lithuania
House
Prienai, Lithuania
69 m² Number of floors 2
€ 49,000
SELLING THE HOME PART BASANAVIOUS G., IN THE WALL. Another part of the house is home to one …
2 room apartmentin Prienai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Prienai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 86,000
Housein Mazosios Zariskes, Lithuania
House
Mazosios Zariskes, Lithuania
97 m² Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
2 room apartmentin Veiveriai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Veiveriai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 89 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 39,000
Housein Byliskes, Lithuania
House
Byliskes, Lithuania
25 m² Number of floors 1
€ 27,000
IN THE HIGH LIFE, EXPLANATORY SODA HOUSE - FOR EXPLANATORY PRODUCTS AND RAMES FOR ENVIRONMEN…
Housein Pakuonis, Lithuania
House
Pakuonis, Lithuania
121 m² Number of floors 1
€ 63,000
SODY SODY IN THE PACKAGE, THE WAY R. It’s a great choice for young families as well, as subs…
Housein Prienai, Lithuania
House
Prienai, Lithuania
227 m² Number of floors 3
€ 70,000
SPACE HOUSE FOR SALE IN THE ARTS In a very beautiful location, an unfurnished 3-storey brick…
Housein Kvedariskes, Lithuania
House
Kvedariskes, Lithuania
150 m² Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
We offer a unique opportunity to book your dream home in the newly built home district of Ca…

Properties features in Prienai District Municipality, Lithuania

