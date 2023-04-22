Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Priekules seniunija, Lithuania

14 properties total found
House in Dercekliai, Lithuania
House
Dercekliai, Lithuania
56 m² Number of floors 2
€ 77,000
In the carcephids, Klaipeda areas. 2-story SODO HOUSE WITH STATIN AND 6th c. SKLYPU ________…
2 room apartment in Svencele, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Svencele, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 164,300
1 room apartment in Svencele, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Svencele, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 29 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 116,500
In the land of water and wind, in Svencele, all free souls are waiting for a cozy and modern…
House in Rokai, Lithuania
House
Rokai, Lithuania
100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
Newly formed quarter residential settlement "New Rokai". Capital Klaipeda presents a unique…
House in Stragnai I, Lithuania
House
Stragnai I, Lithuania
95 m² Number of floors 1
€ 69,500
Homestead at Minija ! Attractive price ! Front of its own, Voveryscine k. For sale part of …
House in Rokai, Lithuania
House
Rokai, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
Newly formed quarter residential settlement "New Rokai". Capital Klaipeda presents a unique…
3 room apartment in Svencele, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Svencele, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 199,000
FULL EQUIPMENT WITH WHITE, HIGH QUALITY POILSI, BUYED BEFORE CURRENT MARKES ASK AND ENJOY ! …
House in Svencele, Lithuania
House
Svencele, Lithuania
97 m² Number of floors 2
€ 410,000
HIGH QUALITY FULL PREPARED HOUSE WITH LOSS IN THE CRANTIC ANT MARI CRANTIC !!! 4.25 ARS SECT…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Svencele, Lithuania
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Svencele, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 229,000
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Svancelė village, on Nerijos street, a cozy, modern, smart, ec…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Svencele, Lithuania
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Svencele, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 189,000
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Svancelė village, on Nerijos street, a cozy, modern, smart, e…
2 room house in Svencele, Lithuania
2 room house
Svencele, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 229,000
Lithuania, Klaipėda district, Svancelė village, on Nerijos street, a cozy, modern, smart, ec…
House in Stragnai I, Lithuania
House
Stragnai I, Lithuania
160 m² Number of floors 2
€ 129,000
For sale a spacious 7-room (160 square.) part of the house (cottedge) with 14 acres of land …
House in Svencele, Lithuania
House
Svencele, Lithuania
60 m² Number of floors 2
€ 189,000
House for sale in Svencele. -------------------------------------------------------- In Sven…

Mir