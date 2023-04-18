Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Telsiai County
  4. Plunges rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Plunges miesto seniunija, Lithuania

Plunge
1
1 property total found
Housein Plunge, Lithuania
House
Plunge, Lithuania
238 m² Number of floors 2
€ 149,000
_________________________ A 2-storey 237.75 sqm HOUSE with a large cellar in the Plung ____…

Properties features in Plunges miesto seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir