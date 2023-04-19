Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Telsiai County
  4. Plunges rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Plateliu seniunija, Lithuania

Soon there will be properties
3 room apartmentin Sventupe, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Sventupe, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 57 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 45,000
3 ROOMS BUYED IN WORK, STABLES KM. ------------------------------------------------ - Functi…
Housein Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
71 m² Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
SELLING 2- THEIR WARROWS WITH THE ROURS! ---------------------------------------------------…
Housein Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
House
Silgaliskiai, Lithuania
254 m² Number of floors 2
€ 120,840
Housein Taurage, Lithuania
House
Taurage, Lithuania
190 m² Number of floors 2
€ 210,000
SELLINGS IN SECTION PREPARED LIVING HOUSE For sale 2 a, spacious, comfortable washing house…
2 room apartmentin Palanga, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 155,900
FULLY INSTALLED 2 ROOMS. APARTMENT IN THE WELCOME YOU! =====================================…
3 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 57 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 115,900
3 ROOMS WERE IN THE JOINERS! A beautiful and quiet location in the Northern Town is home to …
Housein Rokeliai, Lithuania
House
Rokeliai, Lithuania
166 m² Number of floors 2
€ 99,999
BACK OR, WONTH CHALLENGE, RAMBY - CAN TELL YOUR CASE! MEA BUILDING with BIG KIEM AND TVENKIN…
Housein Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
104 m² Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
THE EMPLOYMENT ISSUED IN THE USINISTS I WITH 10 ARS SECTION THE MIXTURE! Houses in this cozy…
Housein Parazeliai, Lithuania
House
Parazeliai, Lithuania
100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 149,999
IN THE RAMIO LOCATION - IN THE PANEMUN, WE EXCEPT THE PROPERTY HOME CARDING A NEW STATY ONE …
3 room apartmentin Radviliskis, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Radviliskis, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 67 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 51,900
WITH THE WHITE SELLED 3 K. BUTAS. RADVILIC IN THE RADVILITY A. POVYLIAUS G. ADVANTAGE: • …
Housein Papile, Lithuania
House
Papile, Lithuania
178 m² Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
SELECTED MEAUINNAM WITH THE GUARELIN, FILLION AND AGRICULTAL BUILDING, INDEPENDENTION G., IN…
2 room apartmentin Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 36 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 175,000
2-room apartment for sale in Spy, Cairnaw g. 17. The apartment is just newly furnished, you …

