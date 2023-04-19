Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Alytus County
  4. Alytus District Municipality

Residential properties for sale in Pivasiunu seniunija, Lithuania

2 properties total found
Housein Bazorai, Lithuania
House
Bazorai, Lithuania
70 m² Number of floors 2
€ 16,500
SODO HOUSE ALYTAUS RAJ, NEMUNIC K., IN THE SODA COMMUNITY "PART" The plot is in a regular sh…
Housein Bazorai, Lithuania
House
Bazorai, Lithuania
57 m² Number of floors 1
€ 54,900
SODO HOUSE IS SUPPORTED TO LIVE THE LAND!!! ________________________________________________…

Properties features in Pivasiunu seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir