Residential properties for sale in Pelednagiu seniunija, Lithuania

House in Pelednagiai, Lithuania
House
Pelednagiai, Lithuania
79 m² Number of floors 1
€ 25,500
House in Pasiliai, Lithuania
House
Pasiliai, Lithuania
92 m² Number of floors 1
€ 155,000
House for sale in Tulip Street, Crazy, Cot r. One-storey house with terrace and large court…
House in Savieciai, Lithuania
House
Savieciai, Lithuania
275 m² Number of floors 2
€ 189,900
SELLED VERY ERDMS AND RECIZE BUILDED HOUSE !!! NO ANALOGICAL OFFER IN THE MARKET THIS YEAR I…
House in Pelednagiai, Lithuania
House
Pelednagiai, Lithuania
79 m² Number of floors 1
€ 25,500

