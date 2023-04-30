Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Pasvalio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

9 properties total found
House in Slamai, Lithuania
House
Slamai, Lithuania
39 m² Number of floors 1
€ 17,000
House in Toliunai, Lithuania
House
Toliunai, Lithuania
84 m² Number of floors 1
€ 9,500
House in Slamai, Lithuania
House
Slamai, Lithuania
90 m² Number of floors 2
€ 37,900
House in Slamai, Lithuania
House
Slamai, Lithuania
91 m² Number of floors 1
€ 10,000
SELLED MEA HOUSE WITH 41th A LAND SECTION OF SACARNES, LIGHT RAJ. WE CAN 4 ROOMS, VIRTUV, VE…
House in Aukstikalniai, Lithuania
House
Aukstikalniai, Lithuania
178 m² Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
House in Krincinas, Lithuania
House
Krincinas, Lithuania
130 m² Number of floors 2
€ 52,000
HOUSE HOUSE FOR CURRENT G. CRINCH, LATE RAJ. HOUSE HIGH FULL EQUIPMENT EQUIPMENT TO LIVE. HO…
House in Slamai, Lithuania
House
Slamai, Lithuania
39 m² Number of floors 1
€ 17,000
House in Salociai, Lithuania
House
Salociai, Lithuania
95 m² Number of floors 1
€ 5,900
For sale a racial house with outbuildings near a beautiful river in the town of Sumotian, Sa…
House in Slamai, Lithuania
House
Slamai, Lithuania
119 m² Number of floors 1
€ 8,000
Plot with constructions for sale, Kęstutis st., In salads GENERAL INFORMATION: Sales price:…

Properties features in Pasvalio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

