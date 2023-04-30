Lithuania
Realting.com
Lithuania
Panevezys County
Pasvalio rajono savivaldybe
Residential properties for sale in Pasvalio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
Krincinas
1
Salociai
1
11 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
House
Slamai, Lithuania
39 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 17,000
3 room apartment
Pasvalio Vienkiemiai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
80 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 25,000
3 ROOMS WRONGED IN THE USED IN THE USED 35, LIGHT RAJ. BUTASED FOR DU HIGH, HOUSE PLANT – PR…
House
Toliunai, Lithuania
84 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 9,500
4 room apartment
Vidubale, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
79 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 35,900
House
Slamai, Lithuania
90 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 37,900
House
Slamai, Lithuania
91 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 10,000
SELLED MEA HOUSE WITH 41th A LAND SECTION OF SACARNES, LIGHT RAJ. WE CAN 4 ROOMS, VIRTUV, VE…
House
Aukstikalniai, Lithuania
178 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
House
Krincinas, Lithuania
130 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 52,000
HOUSE HOUSE FOR CURRENT G. CRINCH, LATE RAJ. HOUSE HIGH FULL EQUIPMENT EQUIPMENT TO LIVE. HO…
House
Slamai, Lithuania
39 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 17,000
House
Salociai, Lithuania
95 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 5,900
For sale a racial house with outbuildings near a beautiful river in the town of Sumotian, Sa…
House
Slamai, Lithuania
119 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 8,000
Plot with constructions for sale, Kęstutis st., In salads GENERAL INFORMATION: Sales price:…
