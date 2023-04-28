Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Panevezys County
  4. Pasvalio rajono savivaldybe
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Pasvalio apylinkiu seniunija, Lithuania

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Pasvalio Vienkiemiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Pasvalio Vienkiemiai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 80 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 25,000
3 ROOMS WRONGED IN THE USED IN THE USED 35, LIGHT RAJ. BUTASED FOR DU HIGH, HOUSE PLANT – PR…

Properties features in Pasvalio apylinkiu seniunija, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir