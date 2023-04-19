Lithuania
Lithuania
Vilnius County
Elektrėnai Municipality
Residential properties for sale in Pastrevio seniunija, Lithuania
Similar properties in the surrounding area
House
Baraskos, Lithuania
128 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 156,776
127 KV is REFERRED TO IN THE LIVIDUAL LIVEN IN THE LIVIDTH. M LIVING HOUSE WITH NET 14.31 AR…
House
Joniskis, Lithuania
133 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 37,328
HOUSE FOR SALE WITH COMMERCIAL PATAL WE ARE THINKING CITY CENTRE ADDRESSU AGRICULTURE G., JO…
1 room apartment
Klaipeda, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
27 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 48,775
HOUSE ALREADY BUILD AND EXECUTIVE PURCHASE SANDORS WOULD BE PROVIDED Convenient car contact…
5 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
5 Number of rooms
84 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 164,241
SIZE LIGHT, HEAT AND ECONOMICAN 5 ROOMS, TWO HIGH, WE HAVE WITH YOUR PARKING PLACE IN AUTOMO…
1 room apartment
Pustalaukis, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
20 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 89,586
Cozy and bright, newly furnished apartment for sale in Pilate, Biten Street. The apartment i…
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
57 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 149,310
Cozy and bright 3-room apartment for sale P. Vilejio g., Atticle. ..........................…
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
88 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 174,195
LIKO LAST COTED ANT NEMUN KRANTO KAUNE!!! Have you ever dreamed of living on the river bank?…
2 room apartment
Lieporiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 51,044
IN THE WIND OF THE CITY, THE DAY G. 2 ROOMS BUY ⋙ ADVANTAGE: ✅ Manage but require repairs…
House
Klaipeda, Lithuania
140 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 167,228
New Your home in Klaipeda's office - Climbing village! Just minutes before Klaipeda city cen…
House
Upyte, Lithuania
96 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 144,234
FOR SALE 2022 STATES, EXCEPT DESIGN, A+ CLASS HOUSE IN ROMAINS. =================== FOR SA…
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
58 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 217,993
FULL - THIS IS ONE LABRISHING IN THE COUNCIL OF VALUAL PROJECTS. ON YOUR GOOD LOCATION, CONT…
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
29 m²
3/8 Floor
€ 89,586
