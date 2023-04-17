Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Panevezys County
  4. Panevezio rajono savivaldybe
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Panevezio seniunija, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Housein Kleveckine, Lithuania
House
Kleveckine, Lithuania
28 m² Number of floors 1
€ 21,000
SELLING PROCEDURE SODO HOUSE WITH SECTION, SUNIC SODS, BERNATONES K. HOUSE MEDICINAL, 28.13 …
Housein Lepsiai, Lithuania
House
Lepsiai, Lithuania
126 m² Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
INDICATED NEW STATES NOT INCLUDED A+ ENERGY CLASS INDIVIDUAL HOUSE NEW IN THE ENERGY FACE OF…
Housein Pazagieniai, Lithuania
House
Pazagieniai, Lithuania
33 m² Number of floors 1
€ 25,500
PART OF THE HOME IN THE RAMYGAL GATVER, BEVANT CENTRE, IN THE CANEVIEW. SALE HOME PART IS IN…
Housein Pazagieniai, Lithuania
House
Pazagieniai, Lithuania
383 m² Number of floors 2
€ 38,000
HOUSE FOR THE HOUSE OF MAINTENANCE, LUZ G., PANEVISHERIES. HOUSE LIVES FROM INSTALLATIONS O…

Properties features in Panevezio seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir