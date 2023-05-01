Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Panevezys County
  4. Panevezio rajono savivaldybe
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Panevezio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Krekenava
1
Mieziskiai
1
Ramygala
1
4 properties total found
2 room apartment in Ramygala, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Ramygala, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 11,000
2-room apartment for sale in Freedom Square 9, Ramygala, Panegas district. The apartment in …
2 room apartment in Dembava, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Dembava, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 37 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 26,500
2-room apartment for sale Veterans g.1, Dembava, Panegase district. Apartment in a good, qui…
3 room apartment in Mieziskiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Mieziskiai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 39,900
3-room apartment for sale, In the lovely, Pineapple area, to Panecase 13 km. For those who w…
1 room apartment in Krekenava, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Krekenava, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 20,900

