Lithuania
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Lithuania
New houses in Lithuania
All new buildings in Lithuania
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Lithuania
Residential
Apartment in Lithuania
House in Lithuania
Land in Lithuania
Luxury Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Commercial
All commercial properties in Lithuania
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Lithuania
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
House
Cottage
Villa
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Lithuania
Panevezys County
Panevezio rajono savivaldybe
Residential properties for sale in Panevezio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
Krekenava
1
Mieziskiai
1
Ramygala
1
Smilgiai
1
Clear all
22 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
House
Kakunai, Lithuania
34 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 14,900
SELLED YOU ARE SODO HOME IN APSUPTY, WITH 5a LAND SECTION!!! _______________________________…
House
Lepsiai, Lithuania
126 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
INDICATED NEW STATES NOT INCLUDED A+ ENERGY CLASS INDIVIDUAL HOUSE NEW IN THE ENERGY FACE OF…
House
Kleveckine, Lithuania
50 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 24,000
Wooden garden house for sale with 7.53 a.m. plot of land in Bernathoni km, S/B Screen 2, Pan…
House
Kleveckine, Lithuania
28 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 20,500
SELLING PROCEDURE SODO HOUSE WITH SECTION, SUNIC SODS, BERNATONES K. HOUSE MEDICINAL, 28.13 …
2 room apartment
Ramygala, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
49 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 11,000
2-room apartment for sale in Freedom Square 9, Ramygala, Panegas district. The apartment in …
House
Pereksliai, Lithuania
67 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
HOUSE FOR THE HOUSE OF THE RUNDS. IN THE TRANSFER, THE WRITE OF THE CANEVIEW. HOUSE IN ONE H…
House
Kakunai, Lithuania
34 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 15,900
2 room apartment
Dembava, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
37 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 26,500
2-room apartment for sale Veterans g.1, Dembava, Panegase district. Apartment in a good, qui…
House
Putiliskiai, Lithuania
77 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
LIVING HOUSE SUNDING G. NOT FORCE K. WITH SKLYPU AND AGRICULTAL BUILDINGS. HOME GENERAL PLOT…
House
Kakunai, Lithuania
61 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 20,800
Garden for sale in the Panevas area. S.B. “Cubarj ”. Poultry brick 61.44 sq. m. with attic a…
House
Smilgiai, Lithuania
98 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 31,000
PART OF THE HOME (DALINED VERTICALLY) SMILGES KM., PANEVISHERIES RAJ. THIS IS A PLACE, PUTI…
House
Naujikai, Lithuania
172 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 77,700
A NEW STATEMENT HOUSE OF THE STATE ISSUES G., NEWS K., THE WREAVENTION OF THE PANEVENTION. M…
House
Pamarliskiai, Lithuania
373 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 215,000
HOUSE FOR HOUSE IN THE WILLCUTION, THE FUNDS. HOUSE FULL EQUIPMENT, SELLED WITH THE PARTICIP…
House
Pamarliskiai, Lithuania
142 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 149,000
INDICATED NEW STATEMENT HOUSE NEW BESSICIAL HOME IN THE CARTAL OF PRIVACY HOME, IN THE DALCI…
House
Daumenai, Lithuania
432 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 299,000
Spacious DU HOME are sold on the NAMAI on the NAMAI of the Land of Panets Street, Stanjūnas.…
House
Pamarliskiai, Lithuania
100 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 82,000
House for sale in the Panegas district, Lice, SB “SVAJON ” area located on the banks of the …
3 room apartment
Mieziskiai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
58 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 39,900
3-room apartment for sale, In the lovely, Pineapple area, to Panecase 13 km. For those who w…
House
Kulbiai, Lithuania
97 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 10,900
INDICATORY ROUSE HOUSE SAMILY SOME, PANEVISH RAJ. WE HAVE 5 ROOMS, VIRTCHEN. HOUSE SENOVAL, …
1 room apartment
Krekenava, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
34 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 20,900
House
Pazagieniai, Lithuania
33 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 25,500
PART OF THE HOME IN THE RAMYGAL GATVER, BEVANT CENTRE, IN THE CANEVIEW. SALE HOME PART IS IN…
House
Pazagieniai, Lithuania
383 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 38,000
HOUSE FOR THE HOUSE OF MAINTENANCE, LUZ G., PANEVISHERIES. HOUSE LIVES FROM INSTALLATIONS O…
House
Dembava, Lithuania
141 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 110,000
SELLED IN THE WAY - COTED, IN THE PACKAGE - DEMBAVA, THE PUBLIC PL. SELLED PITHUANIAN PAGE. …
Properties features in Panevezio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map