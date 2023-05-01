Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Panevezio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

22 properties total found
House in Kakunai, Lithuania
House
Kakunai, Lithuania
34 m² Number of floors 2
€ 14,900
SELLED YOU ARE SODO HOME IN APSUPTY, WITH 5a LAND SECTION!!! _______________________________…
House in Lepsiai, Lithuania
House
Lepsiai, Lithuania
126 m² Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
INDICATED NEW STATES NOT INCLUDED A+ ENERGY CLASS INDIVIDUAL HOUSE NEW IN THE ENERGY FACE OF…
House in Kleveckine, Lithuania
House
Kleveckine, Lithuania
50 m² Number of floors 2
€ 24,000
Wooden garden house for sale with 7.53 a.m. plot of land in Bernathoni km, S/B Screen 2, Pan…
House in Kleveckine, Lithuania
House
Kleveckine, Lithuania
28 m² Number of floors 1
€ 20,500
SELLING PROCEDURE SODO HOUSE WITH SECTION, SUNIC SODS, BERNATONES K. HOUSE MEDICINAL, 28.13 …
2 room apartment in Ramygala, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Ramygala, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 11,000
2-room apartment for sale in Freedom Square 9, Ramygala, Panegas district. The apartment in …
House in Pereksliai, Lithuania
House
Pereksliai, Lithuania
67 m² Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
HOUSE FOR THE HOUSE OF THE RUNDS. IN THE TRANSFER, THE WRITE OF THE CANEVIEW. HOUSE IN ONE H…
House in Kakunai, Lithuania
House
Kakunai, Lithuania
34 m² Number of floors 2
€ 15,900
2 room apartment in Dembava, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Dembava, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 37 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 26,500
2-room apartment for sale Veterans g.1, Dembava, Panegase district. Apartment in a good, qui…
House in Putiliskiai, Lithuania
House
Putiliskiai, Lithuania
77 m² Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
LIVING HOUSE SUNDING G. NOT FORCE K. WITH SKLYPU AND AGRICULTAL BUILDINGS. HOME GENERAL PLOT…
House in Kakunai, Lithuania
House
Kakunai, Lithuania
61 m² Number of floors 1
€ 20,800
Garden for sale in the Panevas area. S.B. “Cubarj ”. Poultry brick 61.44 sq. m. with attic a…
House in Smilgiai, Lithuania
House
Smilgiai, Lithuania
98 m² Number of floors 2
€ 31,000
PART OF THE HOME (DALINED VERTICALLY) SMILGES KM., PANEVISHERIES RAJ. THIS IS A PLACE, PUTI…
House in Naujikai, Lithuania
House
Naujikai, Lithuania
172 m² Number of floors 1
€ 77,700
A NEW STATEMENT HOUSE OF THE STATE ISSUES G., NEWS K., THE WREAVENTION OF THE PANEVENTION. M…
House in Pamarliskiai, Lithuania
House
Pamarliskiai, Lithuania
373 m² Number of floors 2
€ 215,000
HOUSE FOR HOUSE IN THE WILLCUTION, THE FUNDS. HOUSE FULL EQUIPMENT, SELLED WITH THE PARTICIP…
House in Pamarliskiai, Lithuania
House
Pamarliskiai, Lithuania
142 m² Number of floors 1
€ 149,000
INDICATED NEW STATEMENT HOUSE NEW BESSICIAL HOME IN THE CARTAL OF PRIVACY HOME, IN THE DALCI…
House in Daumenai, Lithuania
House
Daumenai, Lithuania
432 m² Number of floors 2
€ 299,000
Spacious DU HOME are sold on the NAMAI on the NAMAI of the Land of Panets Street, Stanjūnas.…
House in Pamarliskiai, Lithuania
House
Pamarliskiai, Lithuania
100 m² Number of floors 2
€ 82,000
House for sale in the Panegas district, Lice, SB “SVAJON ” area located on the banks of the …
3 room apartment in Mieziskiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Mieziskiai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 39,900
3-room apartment for sale, In the lovely, Pineapple area, to Panecase 13 km. For those who w…
House in Kulbiai, Lithuania
House
Kulbiai, Lithuania
97 m² Number of floors 1
€ 10,900
INDICATORY ROUSE HOUSE SAMILY SOME, PANEVISH RAJ. WE HAVE 5 ROOMS, VIRTCHEN. HOUSE SENOVAL, …
1 room apartment in Krekenava, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Krekenava, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 20,900
House in Pazagieniai, Lithuania
House
Pazagieniai, Lithuania
33 m² Number of floors 1
€ 25,500
PART OF THE HOME IN THE RAMYGAL GATVER, BEVANT CENTRE, IN THE CANEVIEW. SALE HOME PART IS IN…
House in Pazagieniai, Lithuania
House
Pazagieniai, Lithuania
383 m² Number of floors 2
€ 38,000
HOUSE FOR THE HOUSE OF MAINTENANCE, LUZ G., PANEVISHERIES. HOUSE LIVES FROM INSTALLATIONS O…
House in Dembava, Lithuania
House
Dembava, Lithuania
141 m² Number of floors 2
€ 110,000
SELLED IN THE WAY - COTED, IN THE PACKAGE - DEMBAVA, THE PUBLIC PL. SELLED PITHUANIAN PAGE. …

Properties features in Panevezio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

