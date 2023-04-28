Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Taurage County
  4. Pagegiu savivaldybe
  5. Panemune
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Panemune, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Panemune, Lithuania
House
Panemune, Lithuania
180 m² Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
NETOLD OF NEMUNO UP HOUSE HOUSE PIEVES G. 13A, IN THE WANEMUN. Equipped for sale 1 high + sh…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir