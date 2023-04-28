Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Panevezys County
  4. Rokiskio rajono savivaldybe
  5. Pandelys
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Pandelys, Lithuania

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Pandelys, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Pandelys, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 34,000
2 ROOMS BUYING APPLICATION G., IN THE ROOM! RENOVATED HOUSE, RELATED RENOVATION. STRATEGICAL…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir